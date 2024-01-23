It will be a festival of sort in Benin City, the Edo State capital, from today, Tuesday January 23, 2024, as the earthly remains of Mama Rose Osovbakhia Braimah (nee Abebe) will be returned to mother-earth in a blaze of glory.

Mama Rose Osovbakhia Braimah, mother of PR expert, marketing strategist, and Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of Naija Times, Ehi Braimah, passed away on November 4, 2023 at the age of 86 years.

The deceased matriarch of the Braimah family will be laid rest in the ancient city of Benin tomorrow, Wednesday, January 2024. The final rites of passage for Mama Braimah commences today Tuesday, January 23, with a Service of Songs at her residence while the funeral service and interment will hold at the same venue on Wednesday.

In addition to the Naija Times publisher, the deceased was survived by five other children, a brother and two sisters. Sadly, three of her children preceded her death.

The Officiating Ministers at the funeral service will be Promise Okafor, Emmanuel Ibeji, and Gabriel Ekhator from the Christ Chosen Church of God International, Benin City, where Mama Braimah was a deaconess.

Some of the hymns that will be rendered during the Service of Songs include “Fading away like the stars of the morning” (Hymn SS & S 798), and “When the trumpet of the Lord shall sound” (Hymn SS & S 983).

The traditional funeral rites will follow in Iruekpen, Ekpoma, on Monday January 29, 2024.

During her life time, Mama Braimah was an enterprising small business owner, devout Christian and unrelenting activist for the continued uplifting of humanity, and the restoration of those timeless virtues and values that Nigerians and, indeed the Black Race, are renowned. Her worldview was shaped by the values of hardwork, respect, integrity and perseverance.

