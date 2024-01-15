A High Court judge in Akwa Ibom State, Felicitas Ibanga, is dead.

The judge died on Sunday after suffering from an illness, the acting Chief Registrar of Akwa Ibom State High Court told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday.

The late judge had served as a director of civil litigations, a department in the State Ministry of Justice before her appointment as a judge in 2014, Augustine Umoh, the chairperson, Nigerian Bar Association, Uyo branch, told this newspaper.

She last served as a High Court judge in Okobo Local Government Area and sometimes seconded on extended jurisdiction to a High Court in Abak Local Government Area of the state, Mr Umoh said.

Another lawyer, Augustine Asuquo told this newspaper that the late judge also sits on Vacation Court in Uyo, the state capital.

‘It’s a devastating loss’

Uwemedimo Nwoko, a former commissioner for justice and attorney general in Akwa Ibom State, said the passing of Justice Ibanga was a “devastating loss to the state and the legal profession.”

Mr Nwoko, SAN, stated this in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Monday.

“It is such a big loss to the state. Honestly, if not that the source that broke the news was credible at the first instance I wouldn’t have believed it.

“She was a young judge and very brilliant and hardworking. She was a major strength in the Ministry of Justice in the civil litigations department where she did marvelously well.

“So upon her elevation, she became a plus to the judiciary. She brought hard work and steadfastness to the judiciary. It showed up in her delivery wherever she was posted to. Her standard was very high as a lawyer and as a judge.

“Honestly, it is devastating news. I don’t know how the family will take it but for us who have worked with her, the loss is incomprehensible. It is a big loss to the state and the legal profession. She had so much to offer and leaving at this time is very sad,” Mr Nwoko said.

Mr Umoh, the NBA Uyo branch chairperson, said the late judge was “amiable, revered and highly brilliant.”

“The Bar has a lot of regard and respect for her. She was highly revered among all lawyers. She performed her duties diligently and she always delivered judgement on time. She was one of the intelligent judges in the judiciary,” Mr Umoh said, adding that her death is a great loss to the judiciary.

