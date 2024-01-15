A High Court judge in Akwa Ibom State, Felicitas Ibanga, is dead.

The chairperson of the Nigerian Bar Association, Uyo branch, Augustine Umoh, confirmed Justice Ibanga’s passing to PREMIUM TIMES, Monday morning, without giving details.

“She must have been in her 50s,” a lawyer in Uyo told this newspaper.

The late judge, PREMIUM TIMES gathered, had served as a director in the Akwa Ibom State Ministry of Justice before she was appointed a judge in 2014.

She was said to have last served in the Okobo Local Government Area of the state before her passing.

Details later…

