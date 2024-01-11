Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo Central District have adopted Asue Ighodalo as their preferred governorship aspirant ahead of party primary.

Mr Igodalo, a Lagos-based lawyer and former chairman of Sterling Bank, is Governor Godwin Obaseki‘s preferred successor.

He was adopted at a meeting of the Edo Central PDP caucus held on Thursday at Uromi, Channels television reported.

The PDP in the senatorial district after the meeting issued a statement that was jointly signed by its Chairperson, Anthony Okosun, Secretary, Luckson Ogedegbe as well as the Legal Adviser, Paul Itua.

“The caucus in accordance with its functions as spelt out in Section 20 (2), considered the report of Edo Central PDP Special Committee chaired by the National Leader, High Chief Tom Ikimi,” the statement read.

“The following resolutions were adopted: The Senatorial Caucus accepted the recommendation of the Special Committee and adopted Barrister Asue Ighodalo, as the consensus aspirant of the PDP from Edo Central Senatorial District.

“The Senatorial Caucus noted that the adoption of Barrister Asue Ighodalo is without prejudice to the right of any other aspirant to pursue his or her aspiration.”

The party leaders directed the special committee to lead Mr Ighodalo and introduce him to all “stakeholders” in the state as the party’s consensus aspirant of Edo Central.

The adoption came a few days after Edo North PDP leaders held a similar meeting and endorsed Mr Ighodalo as their preferred candidate for the September governorship poll in the state.

The lawyer is from Ewohimi in Esan South-East Local Government Area of Edo Central District.

Governor Obaseki has said that he wants power to shift to the Edo Central District.

The governor is from Edo South while his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole, now senator, hails from Edo North, same as Mr Obaseki’s deputy, Philip Shaibu.

Mr Shaibu, who is also aspiring to succeed Governor Obaseki had said he felt “hurt and betrayed” that the governor opted for another person to succeed him despite the political and financial support he made during Mr Obaseki’s second term election.

Messrs Obaseki and Shaibu, who have been political allies, have had their relationship soured as a result of Mr Shaibu’s governorship ambition which the governor has rejected.

Despite not having the backing of the governor, Mr Shaibu has maintained that he is the right person for the job and that the state cannot afford to experiment with a new person again.

