Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, says he “feels hurt and betrayed” that despite his political support and financial investment in Governor Godwin Obaseki’s second term, the governor preferred another person as his successor.

Mr Shaibu, who stated this on an Arise television interview Wednesday, said he has also realised that he was “duped” in his investment in supporting Mr Obaseki for the second term.

“I feel betrayed by the governor. I lost about 20 per cent of my political capital in Edo north to support Godwin Obaseki.

“I supported the second term bid of the governor with my structure, all my vehicles and my finances, including how we got the ticket of PDP, I contributed in naira and dollars and I discovered that I was even duped. So, if I say betrayal, it’s an understatement. I feel hurt and betrayed.”

Mr Shaibu, who is aspiring to succeed Mr Obaseki, was speaking after some PDP leaders in his Edo North Senatorial District adopted Mr Obaseki’s preferred successor, Asue Ighodalo, as their candidate ahead of the party primary in the state.

Despite the endorsement, Mr Shaibu has maintained that he is the right person for the job, adding that the state cannot afford to experiment with a new person again.

Political feud

Mr Shaibu first served as a lawmaker in Edo State before he was elected a federal lawmaker in 2015. He later resigned and paired with Mr Obaseki on a joint ticket where they contested and won the governorship election in the state in 2016 on the APC platform.

With the support of the then Governor Adams Oshiomhole, Messrs Obaseki and Shaibu enjoyed a smooth victory at the polls.

But Mr Shaibu in the Arise television interview said he was persuaded to accept the office of the deputy governor, stressing that it took over a month of persuasion before he accepted the office.

Four years later, Messrs Obaseki and Shaibu sought a second term but were denied a return ticket by Mr Oshiomhole who had then become the national chairperson of the APC, a situation that forced them to defect to the PDP where they contested and won the election in 2020.

After falling out with Mr Oshiomhole, Messrs Obaseki and Shaibu enjoyed a strong political bond until lately when the duo fell apart following Mr Shaibu’s ambition to succeed Mr Obaseki as governor in 2024.

Mr Shaibu has declared to contest the governorship election against the wishes of Governor Obaseki, who prefers another person as his successor.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

