The Akwa Ibom State Government has released the names of 271 students to undergo selection examination for participation in the United Kingdom Education Exchange Programme, proposed by Governor Umo Eno.

The students — the overall best three per school — have been selected by the Commissioner for Education, Idongesit Etiebet, from public secondary schools across the state, James Edet, permanent secretary, Ministry of Information, said in a statement on Friday.

The students are in senior secondary two.

The examination, Mr Edet said, will be held on 8 January by 11 a.m., at the state secretariat.

According to Mr Edet, 31 students – one per local government area, will be selected for the programme after their participation in a “paper-based examination.”

From the published list, students from Akwa Ibom South District have the highest number of candidates, 108, followed by Akwa Ibom North-East with 82, while Akwa Ibom North-West has 81.

“The UK Education Exchange Programme is a fulfilment of the Governor’s promise of creating an exchange programme where participants will experience, learn and adopt global best practices aimed at bettering the state’s education system and giving exposure to intelligent students from the rural areas,” Mr Edet said.

Governor Eno, during his election campaign, had promised to revive public education in Akwa Ibom.

