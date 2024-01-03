Magnus Abe, former Senator representing Rivers South-east District, said that he is returning to his former party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) to support President Bola Tinubu’s development agenda.

Mr Abe, who was the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers in the 2023 general elections, disclosed this on Wednesday during a meeting in Port Harcourt with some members of the SDP who are loyal to him.

He said that his returning to the APC would enable him to work together with other well-meaning Nigerians to support the administration of President Tinubu and to enable Rivers people be part of the development at the centre.

Mr Abe stated that the responsibility of engendering peace in the party is that all members of the party regardless of their positions should be ready to work for the progress of the party.

He said that the Chairperson of the Caretaker Committee of the APC in Rivers, Tony Okocha, had been a member of his team when he was in APC, and that he was okay with the National Working Committee’s decision to have Mr Okocha as the chairperson of the party.

According to Mr Abe, he and others were not joining the party because of an individual, but they were coming back as the founding members of the party and grassroots supporters of President Tinubu.

“We believe that it is proper that we are in the party supporting President Tinubu’s developmental agenda.

“Everybody in the party should have learnt one thing or two as how we can make the party work, we are coming in with an open mind, ready to work with everybody within the party.

“We believe that everybody with sincere interest in the progress of the party should be ready to join,” Mr Abe said.

He stressed his readiness to work with others in the party as long as they were ready to work on common grounds and goals.

In his reaction, the chairperson of the Caretaker Committee of the APC in Rivers, Mr Okocha welcomed Mr Abe to the party, saying that “what makes a party thick is not a single individual but a whole lot of people”.

According to Mr Okocha, the beauty of politics is the more the merrier, noting that Mr Abe was counted as the founding member of the APC in Rivers.

“I can say that without any fear or contradiction, but whatever that happened is not new, we are on known part against an intransigent government or leadership of the party, but I didn’t think that the proper thing is to leave the party.

“But he may have left to pursue his visions under SDP, if he is bidding for a retreat, we welcome him with our whole chest and we will work together with him.

“I do not think that in this present day politics one head is bigger than 10, every individual from 18 years is eligible to vote, and I am not willing to sacrifice one person for 10, but if any person bidding to return genuinely not to destroy the party, we accept,” Mr Okocha said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

