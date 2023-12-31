Edison Ehie, the factional speaker of Rivers House of Assembly has resigned from the assembly.

Mr Ehie, in a letter dated 29 December and addressed to the chairperson of INEC, said he was resigning as member representing Ahoada-East Constituency 11 in the assembly.

Mr Ehie and his faction – comprising only four of them – have been loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara who had been engaged in a fierce political battle with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister.

“I wish to deeply appreciate my colleagues and the people of my constituency for the rare opportunity to serve and hope to continue to give my utmost best in the service of Rivers State subsequently,” Mr Ehie said in his resignation letter.

It is curious, however, that the letter which is posted on Facebook was addressed to the INEC chairperson, instead of the speaker of the assembly as prescribed by the law.

Mr Ehie, a loyalist of Governor Fubara, was the leader of the assembly before he was removed from the position for declining to endorse the impeachment plot initiated against the governor by some lawmakers loyal to Mr Wike.

His resignation came less than a week after Governor Fubara promised to implement an Abuja peace deal he signed to end the political feud between him and Mr Wike.

Part of the deal was for 26 members of Mr Wike-backed faction whose seats were declared vacant after their defection to the APC to return to the assembly with all their privileges restored.

With Mr Ehie’s resignation, Martin Amaewhule, the speaker of Mr Wike-backed faction, can now resume full authority in the assembly.

A source in Rivers State told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Ehie is likely to be appointed as chief of staff to Governor Fubara.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

