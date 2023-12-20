Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has approved a 14-day Christmas holiday for all civil servants in the state effective from 20 December.
This is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Ogbeche, and made available to journalists in Calabar on Wednesday.
The statement, however, said that those on essential services were exempted from this holiday.
In the statement titled, “Extended Holiday for Civil Servants,” Mr Otu commended the workers for their commitment and hard work.
The governor enjoined the workers to use the opportunity to spend quality time with their families and also be actively involved in the annual Calabar carnival.
He reiterated the commitment of his administration to provide a quality and conducive environment for all citizens and residents of the state while wishing them a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workers are expected back at their duty posts on 3 January 2024.
(NAN)
