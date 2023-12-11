The political crisis rocking Rivers State House of Assembly took a new dimension on Monday as 27 out of the 31 lawmakers in the state defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defected lawmakers cited divisions within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as reason for their defection, Punch newspaper reported.

In a video of the defection, the lawmakers could be seen waving the APC flag and chanting “on your mandate we shall stand,” the campaign song of President Bola Tinubu.

The defection came about two weeks after the former governor of the state who is now the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike told reporters that 27 lawmakers in the state were opposing the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

The 27 lawmakers belong to a faction loyal to Mr Wike.

Background

The oil-rich Rivers State has been enmeshed in political crisis since late October after an attempt by the State Assembly to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara resulted in the bombing of a section of the assembly complex.

Governor Fubara accompanied by some aides were teargassed by the police while visiting the complex to assess the level of damage caused by the explosion.

As a result, the state lawmakers have split into two factions – a faction backed by Mr Wike and the second faction loyal to Governor Fubara.

Martin Amaewhule is the speaker of Mr Wike’s faction while Edison Ehie, a former leader of the assembly who was removed for not supporting governor Fubara’s impeachment is the speaker of the faction loyal to Mr Fubara’s faction.

The two factions have repeatedly held parallel sittings at different locations in Port Harcourt.

In an apparent move to frustrate further sittings by the Wike-backed faction, the Rivers State Government in November redeployed the assembly clerk and his deputy to other ministries in the state.

The political crisis in the state has worsened despite a mediation by President Tinubu.

The two factions reportedly held parallel sittings on Monday under heavy security mounted by the Nigerian Police.

It is not clear if the lawmakers after defecting to the APC will activate the impeachment plot against Governor Fubara.

Although, Mr Wike is very much at home with the APC, he is still a member of the PDP.

Mr Wike after falling out with former vice president Atiku Abubakar after the PDP presidential primary last year pitched his tent with Mr Tinubu who was the APC candidate.

He had campaigned vigorously for Mr Tinubu during the presidential campaign last year.

