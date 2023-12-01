A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopter, on Friday, crash-landed and exploded at the NAF Base, Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

The NAF spokesperson, Edward Gabkwet, has confirmed the development in a statement.

Mr Gabkwet, an air commodore, said the affected aircraft, NAF MI-35P, had taken off to embark on an operation against oil thieves in the state.

He said five persons on board survived with minor injuries.

Details later…

