A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopter, on Friday, crash-landed and exploded at the NAF Base, Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.
The NAF spokesperson, Edward Gabkwet, has confirmed the development in a statement.
Mr Gabkwet, an air commodore, said the affected aircraft, NAF MI-35P, had taken off to embark on an operation against oil thieves in the state.
He said five persons on board survived with minor injuries.
Details later…
