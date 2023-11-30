The police in Delta State, South-south Nigeria have arrested eight members of a syndicate which allegedly kidnapped a woman in the state and released her after collecting N2 million ransom.

Bright Edafe, the police spokesperson in the state, disclosed this, in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday.

The incident

The syndicate, which the police say was armed and operated in a tricycle, allegedly kidnapped the victim (identity undisclosed) on 19 November while driving in her car along Shell Road in Sapele area of the state.

“The victim was taken in her vehicle, until the vehicle ran out of fuel. They moved her into their operational tricycle. She was released on 22 November upon payment of N2 million ransom,” Mr Edafe, a deputy superintendent of police, said.

Three days after her release the police DECOY Squad, acting on intelligence, arrested the syndicate leader, Morrison Godwin, a 41-year-old man from Okpara Water side community in Ethiope Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Godwin confessed to the crime and disclosed a planned meeting of the group for another intended kidnap operation, according to the police.

“Armed with this information, the team laid in ambush at their meeting point on Monday and arrested the other gang members including, Raymond Etchie, 46, who negotiated and received the said ransom, Felix Okoro, 40, the syndicate’s operational driver, Oghene Sylvester, 45, who guarded the victim, Henry Edeki, 35, Ominike Sunday, 23, Jerusalem Sunday, 35, and Theophilus Akpofi, 29.”

Mr Edafe said all the suspects have confessed their involvement in the crime and disclosed the location of the victim’s vehicle which was later recovered at Oghara town, adding that efforts are on to recover the suspects’ weapons.

The oil-rich Delta State has become a hotbed of kidnappings and other related crimes despite efforts by the police to contend them.

The latest incident occurred about one month after the police arrested some suspects who kidnapped a man and murdered his wife, and about 48 hours after the police in the state arrested eight suspects who shot dead a police officer after disguising as operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to break into his house.

