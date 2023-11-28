At least 321 Gender-Based Violence (GBV) cases including 120 rape cases were recorded in Akwa Ibom State in 11 months, spanning January to 24 November.

The figure is contained in data released by the Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Response Department in the State Ministry of Justice, Akwa Ibom State.

The 120 rape cases recorded within 11 months indicate an average of 10 rape cases in a month with the highest cases – 18, recorded in May, followed by June and July which had 14 cases each.

The least cases – five, were recorded in September.

A further breakdown of the data reveals that 170, out of the 321 reported cases of GBV, representing 53 per cent, were cases of spousal battery. From the report 20 of the spousal battery representing 12 per cent resulted in physical injury.

The highest cases of spousal battery, 21, were recorded in April out of which seven, representing 33 per cent, resulted in physical injury.

The data shows that the highest cases of Gender-Based Violence, 39, were recorded in April, followed by 37 in May, and 33 in November.

Thirty-two cases were recorded in February, and 31 in July while January, June and August tied at 30 each.

Some cases of GBV may have been unreported in the state, it is believed.

The Akwa Ibom State Government, especially under Governor Udom Emmanuel’s administration, stepped up sensitisation, prosecution and conviction of suspects of GBV in the state.

Don’t feign ignorance when law catches you – Governor’s wife

Patience Eno, the wife of the Akwa Ibom State governor, a few days ago warned rapists and paedophiles not to feign ignorance when the law catches up on them over cases of abuses, PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported.

The governor’s wife gave the warning on Saturday while flagging-off the 16 Days Activism Against Gender-Based Violence in the state.

Mrs Eno, who warned that it will no longer be “business as usual”, called on men to support the advocacy by saying no to rape and all forms of abuse against women and the girl-child. “Let’s put a stop to this menace,” she said.

In 2021, over 1000 women in the state staged a protest in Uyo after a 26-year-old philosophy graduate of the University of Uyo, Iniubong Umoren was raped and killed and her body buried in a shallow grave.

The victim was lured out of her home with a fake job interview.

Addressing the protesters in their black outfits, Martha Emmanuel, the wife of the then Governor Udom Emmanuel, said the society should put a stop against sexual violence against women.

“Enough is Enough, Iniubong Umoren has paid the price for rape and murder,” she said.

The fake job recruiter, Uduak Akpan was later convicted and sentenced to death by hanging by a state High Court.

