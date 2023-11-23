The police have arrested in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, a man suspected to be responsible for the murder of Juliana Dimaka, a female entrepreneur in Eket Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State.

Mrs Dimaka, the owner of Testimony Supermarket at Grace Bill Street, Eket, was strangled to death at her home on 17 October, at about 8 p.m.

There were previous attempts on the woman’s life.

A source at the Eket Divisional Police Station confirmed the arrest of the suspect to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday.

The source said that detectives from the police headquarters in Akwa Ibom, who are investigating the murder, traced the suspect to Port Harcourt, where he fled to.

READ ALSO:

The detectives traced the suspect to his friend’s apartment in Port Harcourt, where he was hiding, the source said.

“We traced and tracked the culprit to Port Harcourt, arrested him, and took him to Ikot Akpan Abia in Uyo,” he said.

Ikot Akpan Abia is where the police headquarters in the state is.

The police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom State, MacDon Odiko, would neither confirm nor deny the arrest of the suspect when a NAN correspondent contacted him on Thursday.

“I am not confirming anything to you until I’m able to get information on the matter,” said Mr Odiko, a superintendent of police.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

