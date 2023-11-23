The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State says it will contest Wednesday’s judgement of the Court of Appeal that affirmed Governor Bassey Otu as winner of the 18 March governorship election in the state.

The party’s decision to challenge Mr Otu’s electoral victory is contained in a statement issued by its state Publicity Secretary, Mike Ojisi, and made available to journalists in Calabar, the state capital, on Thursday.

While urging PDP supporters to remain calm, Mr Ojisi noted that the verdict of the appellate court did not tally with the party’s conviction about the processes leading to the election.

“While we are saddened by this temporary setback, we are, however, glad that there is still room at the Supreme Court and this is the beauty of our judicial system and democracy.

“We kindly appeal to our teeming supporters and party faithful to remain calm, as we are still committed to seeking legal opinions and exhausting all legal means toward reclaiming our mandate,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the appeal court sitting in Lagos had, on Wednesday, affirmed the judgement of the election petition tribunal which upheld Mr Otu’s victory after dismissing the petition filed by the PDP candidate, Sandy Onor, a professor, for lack of merit.

‘I remain unshaken’

Meanwhile, the governor, who had earlier called for an end to further litigation on the matter, said that he had remained unshaken by the petition against his electoral victory in the 18 March governorship poll.

Speaking on the appeal court judgement, Mr Otu said that he believed that the people of the state overwhelmingly gave him their mandate.

He said it was time for all, irrespective of political party affiliations, to join hands with him to move the state forward.

The governor said that the affirmation of his victory by the court had given him an added impetus to serve the state and move it forward with his ‘People First’ agenda.

“The ruling of the court of appeal is a welcome development and it affirms that we were overwhelmingly voted in by the people on 18 March 2023.

“This judgement should brings an end to litigation on the outcome of the governorship election.

“For those in the opposition, especially my brother, Prof. Sandy Onor, I once again offer you a hand of friendship.

“Come and join my administration so that, together, we can move our state forward and bring about dividends of democracy.

“My administration is fully re-energised to deliver on the ‘People First’ mandate, which is on track to reposition our state for effective and responsive governance,” he said.

Mr Otu solicited for the support and patience of the people of the state, as his administration had continued to navigate the challenging times toward achieving the Cross River of his dream.

“Let me reassure all our citizens that we are working round the clock to ensure that we deliver the best governance to our people.

“It is important also to note that reparations are in top gear for a robust and successful Calabar festival, while we continue to address other socio-economic and developmental issues,” he said. (NAN)

