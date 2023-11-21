Police in Rivers State say they have arrested some of their operatives accused of killing a man, Eze Nyebuchi, in Woji community, Obio Akpor Local Government Areas of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Olatunji Disu confirmed the arrests in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Tuesday by the police spokesperson in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko.

He said the operatives were arrested alongside a suspect in the torture and murder of Mr Nyebuchi.

“We have visited the scene of the crime and condoled with the family members of late Nyebuchi.

“Suspects involved in the death of Nyebuchi, including the police officers, have been arrested and are currently at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for interrogation,’’ Mr Disu said.

The police commissioner did not, however, mention the number of the officers arrested, their names, and ranks.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some police operatives arrested Mr Nyebuchi, a landlord, after he forcefully evicted a tenant from his property.

After several days in police custody, the Woji Community Council of Chiefs pressured the police to reveal the whereabouts of the landlord.

Following public outcry, a search party was conducted and Mr Nyebuchi’s decomposing body was found in an uncompleted building in Chokocho, Etche Local Government Area of Rivers.

Shortly after the body was found, youths of Woji community took to the streets on Monday to vent their anger over the suspected torture and killing of Mr Nyebuchi.

The violent protest degenerated into a deadly clash and the police fired sporadic gunshots into the air to scare the protesters.

The paramount ruler of Woji Community, Emeka Ihunwo, said injuries were found on the head and jaw of Mr Nyebuchi, indicating that he was beaten to death.

“I call on our youths to maintain the peace as justice will be served,’’ the traditional ruler said.

(NAN)

