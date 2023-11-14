The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Akwa Ibom State have joined the nationwide labour strike over the assault on the NLC President, Joe Ajaero.
Mr Ajaero was allegedly assaulted by the police in Imo State, South-east Nigeria. The labour accused Governor Hope Uzodinma of instructing the police to beat up the NLC president.
The organised labour has among other conditions asked the federal government to arrest and prosecute the police officers and thugs involved in the assault.
The two unions in a statement on Monday directed workers in the country to withdraw services by midnight of 23 November.
In compliance with the directives, the labour in Akwa Ibom State has shut down public offices in the state.
When PREMIUM TIMES visited the Akwa Ibom State secretariat on Tuesday morning, members of the union were seen occupying the secretariat gate, drumming and chanting songs.
Speaking to a PREMIUM TIMES reporter near the secretariat gate, the Chairperson of the NLC in Akwa Ibom, Sunny James said the union would not back down until the federal government meet the demands of labour.
The state civil servants who reported for work in the morning at the secretariat were turned back by the union members at the gate. Some of the civil servants were seen clustering around the secretariat gate.
Public secondary schools have also been shut down in Akwa Ibom.
At Christian Secondary Commercial School, Uyo, the school Principal, Steve Akpabio, informed the students at the morning assembly about the NLC strike, and then asked them to go back to their homes.
A lawyer told PREMIUM TIMES that courts in Uyo were not sitting because of the NLC strike.
The offices of the power company, Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company, have also been shut down in Uyo.
