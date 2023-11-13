The incumbent governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Douye Diri, has scored majority votes in Saturday’s governorship election.

Mr Diri has yet to be declared the winner, however, the electoral commission, INEC, has announced the results of the election in each of the eight local government areas in the state.

The result of Southern Ijaw, the last local government to be announced, was declared Monday afternoon at about 2:30 p.m.

A PREMIUM TIMES tabulation of the announced results shows that Mr Diri of the PDP scored a total of 175,196 votes while ex-governor Timipre Sylva of the APC scored 110,108 votes to come second. No other party scored up to a thousand votes.

To be declared governor, a candidate is expected to score the highest votes as well as 25 per cent of votes in five local governments. Mr Diri won in six of the state’s local governments which indicates that he has met the conditions to be declared the winner.

However, the final collation of results was still ongoing at the time of this report and no winner has been formally declared.

