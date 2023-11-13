The electoral commission, INEC, has adjourned the collation of results of the Bayelsa governorship election by one hour following commotion at the collation centre in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The commotion started when party agents disagreed on the result from Brass Local Government Area, which was adopted at the collation centre Monday morning.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Brass and Southern Ijaw LGAs were the only two of the eight local governments in Bayelsa whose results were yet to be declared as of Sunday night. The collation was, on Sunday, adjourned to noon on Monday.

When the collation resumed on Monday, the collation officer for Brass announced the results that showed that the APC won in Brass with 18,431 votes compared to the 12,602 of the PDP.

However, after the announcement of results, party agents including those of APC and PDP disagreed on the reported occurrence of violence in the local government.

The commotion almost led to a fisticuff until the intervention of security officials.

INEC then announced a one-hour adjournment before the announcement of the result of the Southern Ijaw.

Follow PREMIUM TIMES live updates of the Bayelsa results' announcement here.

