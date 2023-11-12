The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has adjourned the final collation of Bayelsa State governorship election results till Monday.
The commission’s head of voters education and publicity in Bayelsa State, Wilfred Igofah, announced this to journalists Sunday night, citing “challenges in collation of results in Brass and Southern Ijaw” local government areas.
Consequently, Mr Igofah said collation would resume by midday on Monday.
Timipre Sylva, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), hails from Brass, while his running mate, Maciver Joshua, hails from Southern Ijaw LGA.
Results from six out of the eight local government areas of the state have already been declared, placing Governor Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of other candidates in the election in five LGAs. Mr Sylva won only one of the six LGAs already declared.
Based on the results of the six LGAs declared, Mr Diri, the incumbent governor, is leading by 64,106 votes.
Mr Diri, a former senator, who is seeking a second term as governor, has scored a total of 137,909 votes from six LGAs so far declared.
