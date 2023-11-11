The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Bayelsa says its Supervisory Presiding Officer (SPO), abducted on Friday, has regained his freedom.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the SPO was abducted by gunmen on his way to the Registration Area Centre – 06 (Ossioma) in Sagbama Local Government Area.
The Head of Voter Education and Publicity of the state INEC in Yenagoa, Wilfred Ifogah, confirmed the news in a statement made available to journalists on Saturday.
According to Mr Ifogah, the officer is hale and hearty.
NAN reports that the officer, whose name was not disclosed, was abducted while waiting at Amassoma Jetty to board a boat to his place of deployment.
The spokesperson of the police command in the state, Asinim Butswat, could not be reached for comments.
(NAN)
