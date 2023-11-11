Voting has commenced after a three-hour delay at Okpoama Ward in Brass Local Government, the home ward of Timipre Sylva, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Okpoama Ward Polling Unit-4 has 17 polling centres.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that accreditation and voting across the ward commenced at about 11 am after the initial delay in the sorting and distribution of electoral materials to the 17 polling centres.

Already, people have taken queues to vote for the governorship candidate of their choice in an orderly manner.

NAN also reports that the area is calm as security personnel, party agents and INEC officials go about their normal duties.

A community leader, Nathan Sobote, who voted at polling centre 6, Okpo playground, frowned at the delay in the arrival of voting materials but commended the peaceful atmosphere in the area.

