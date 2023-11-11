Voting has begun in Bayelsa State amid tight security in a governorship election on Saturday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is simultaneously conducting governorship elections in Bayelsa State and two others – Kogi and Imo – the first set of off-cycle governorship polls to hold after the 2023 general elections.

PREMIUM TIMES team monitoring the election observed heavy presence of armed security personnel at polling units and around different parts of the state.

Nigeria’s 36 state governors are some of the most powerful politicians in Africa’s most populous nation, in some cases controlling budgets larger than other African countries, underscoring the high stakes fuelling violence during governorship elections in the country.

At least one person was killed and many others injured at a pre-election rally in Nembe in eastern Bayelsa State, witnesses said.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, who is the co-chair of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on electoral security, said on Friday that in line with the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, security agencies have made adequate preparations to ensure a safe, secure and transparent process.

Residents said without the huge police and military presence, it would be difficult to secure all ballot boxes in the state.

However, there are still reports of violence in Nembe. Governor Duoye Diri, who is seeking reelection, has accused his opponent Timipre Sylva of causing mayhem in the region.

“We have been raising the issue of the violent character of Mr Sylva. Over the years, every election he is involved in you experience violence and lawlessness.

“The name and character of what is happening in Nembe Basambiri is Mr Sylva,” he said, blaming the APC candidate for violence in the area.

On Monday, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, promised the people of the state a free, fair, secured, and credible election.

The IGP tasked his men to discharge their duties without fear or favour and act within the ambit of the law during the Saturday’s election.

Aside from police and military, there are personnel of civil defence at different polling units in the state.

