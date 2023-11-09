A former prosecutor, Nkereuwem Abraham, has called for the speedy prosecution of Cyril Ndifon, the suspended dean, Faculty of Law, University of Calabar, accused of sexual harassment.

Mr Ndifon, a professor of law, was indicted by an investigating panel set up by the University of Calabar after several female students accused him of sexual harassment.

The State Security Service (SSS) afterward arrested him in October and handed him over to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for prosecution.

The SSS said the professor was arrested after he had shunned several invitations.

The ICPC, on 2 November, preferred a 14-count charge against Mr Ndifon, after investigations.

Mr Abraham, a former prosecutor with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, in an interview with NAN in Lagos on Thursday, said that if a prima facie case was established against the professor, he should be prosecuted immediately.

“Such high profile matter deserves urgent attention,” he said.

Mr Abraham said that a charge against a defendant, without consequent arraignment and trial, is not sufficient in line with constitutional provisions.

According to him, being a sensitive matter evolving from a citadel of learning, it is important for the prosecution to commence speedy arraignment of the suspect as well as trial.

“This is a high profile professional and criminal act allegedly perpetrated by the defendant, and so, the case must be given the attention it deserves.

“I urge the ICPC to, as a matter of urgency, arraign the former dean of the faculty of law, University of Calabar,” he said.

Mr Abraham noted that it is unlawful for any suspect to be kept in custody beyond reasonable time, without arraignment in a court of competent jurisdiction.

“No suspect deserves to be kept in perpetuity because a charge has been filed against him without arraignment.

“Matters of this nature should ordinarily be given urgent attention to erase doubts as to the prosecutory prowess of anti-graft agencies.

“The sooner the trial of the defendant commences, the better and more commendable it is for the judiciary and the rule of law.

“I, therefore, call on the anti-graft agency, to move speedily, and ensure that the defendant is brought properly before the court, as this will repose public confidence in the system,” he said.

Besides, Mr Abraham also urged ICPC to ensure that all its witnesses are assembled so as to forestall any delays.

He said that being the first case scenario of sexual assault in a university to proceed to court, it is important that same be treated with desired urgency.

According to him, the outcome of such a trial would become a “locus classicus” for similar matters in the future.

(NAN)

