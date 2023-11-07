The Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, has affirmed the victory of Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu (PDP, Delta), a member of the House of Representatives, representing Ethiope Federal Constituency of Delta State.

The Court of Appeal dismissed the appeals filed by Ben Igbakpa of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), Halims Agoda of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Ogboru Etabunor of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) against Mrs Ibori-Suenu for lack of merit.

The three-man panel of the Court of Appeal, Festus Ogbuinaya, Danlami Senchi, and Abdul-Azeez Waziri delivered the judgement on Tuesday in Lagos.

Ms Ibori-Suenu, daughter of a former governor of Delta State, James Ibori, and chairman of the House Committee on NDDC, won the 25 February election by defeating Mr Igbakpa and others at the polls.

She polled 20,814 votes to defeat the incumbent, Mr Igbakpa, who secured 8,901 votes.

However, her victory was challenged at the National Assembly Petition Tribunal but the tribunal affirmed the election.

Ms Ibori-Suenu, in a statement on Tuesday, said the litigation process is part of democracy and what makes democracy interesting.

“This is simply democracy at play and it is the beauty of democracy. The mandate given to me by the people was never in doubt and this affirmation by the court was expected.

“I will continue with the top-quality representation that I have been giving my constituency and the country at large,” she said.

