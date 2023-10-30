The police in Rivers State, south-south Nigeria, have continued to keep mum over the attack on Governor Siminalayi Fubara by some police operatives in Port Harcourt, several hours after the incident.

Some police operatives on Monday fired teargas and water cannons at Mr Fubara while he was walking along the road in Port Harcourt with some security aides and political supporters shortly after the State Assembly was engulfed in crisis following an impeachment attempt against the governor.

Mr Fubara said security in Rivers State had been compromised. “They were shooting at me directly. But it doesn’t matter, somebody will die one day,” he said.

There are speculations that Mr Fubara’s predecessor, Nyesom Wike, was behind the impeachment attempt. Channels TV reports that there is a rumour of a rift between the two leaders.

Mr Wike helped install Mr Fubara as governor but both men appear to have gone their separate ways. The former governor has yet to publicly comment on the latest crisis.

The police in Rivers State, at 2:36 p.m. on Monday, posted a message on their X handle about the crisis in the state but the statement avoided mentioning the attack on Governor Fubara and the explosion and the fire at the assembly complex.

The police headquarters in Port Harcourt is along the same road as the Rivers House of Assembly Complex.

“The Rivers State Police Command has commenced swift security actions on security situations that occurred at the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex. Anyone found wanting will be arrested and prosecuted,” the police said in their statement.

“Further development will be communicated to the general public please,” the statement added.

PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately get a comment from the police as the police spokesperson in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, did not respond to calls from our reporter.

