The Delta State Government has distributed 696 bags of rice as palliatives to the poor, vulnerable and physically-challenged groups in the state to cushion the impact of fuel subsidy removal.

The Secretary to Delta State Government, Kingsley Emu, said this at a meeting with the Delta State Farmers Association on Tuesday in Asaba.

He said that the farmers were the next in line to get maize and fertilisers to support their farming activities, saying that the distribution would be without “ethnic colouration and political party affiliation”.

He said that the palliative distribution was aimed at ameliorating the plight of the people and the farmers, occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy by the federal government.

According to Mr Emu, the 696 bags of rice were distributed along the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC) wards comprising 20 wards in each of the 25 local government areas of the state.

He advised the farmers not to pay money to anybody for the palliatives, saying that all genuine farmers would receive their share of maize and fertilisers without hitches.

Mr Emu, who is also the chairperson of the State Palliative Distribution Committee, assured that the palliatives from the federal and state governments would get to the right people.

“We have a template where we categorise those who should benefit.

“The problem is that maize only constitutes just a small percentage of your total cost. So, that is what the committee will work on; to look at the percentage,” he said.

In his remarks, the State Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Perez Omoun, thanked the federal and state governments for the steps taken to cushion the devastating effects of fuel subsidy removal on the people, especially farmers in different fields.

In their separate remarks, farmers said they were impressed with the foresight of the government and pledged to put the items to maximum use.

(NAN)

