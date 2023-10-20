A man and some pupils of a primary school in Edo State have been filmed kneeling down to beg the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, to assist them rebuild their collapsed classroom block.

A social media user uploaded a video clip of the man and the pupils on his X handle (formerly known Twitter) on Wednesday.

The man, believed to be an indigene of the area, was heard speaking in the clip, which has now gone viral on various social media platforms.

He identified the school as Osareti Primary School, Uzalla.

Uzalla is a community in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area in the South-south state.

The video

The clip, seen by PREMIUM TIMES, showed that a section of the school building had collapsed, while other parts were dilapidated.

Some classrooms were part of the section that had collapsed while the doors and windows in the other section were wrecked, with parts of the walls showing signs of imminent collapse.

Over 20 stranded pupils were standing in front of the dilapidated school building. The man in the video said the pupils and their teachers were afraid to enter the building, lest it collapse on them.

Like the pupils, some teachers were seen in the video hanging around the school premises.

Constructed with mud, the building’s faded yellow-and-green paint and ruffled roofs bear evidence of prolonged neglect and poor maintenance.

The man said the building remained the only usable structure for the school and that the state government had not assisted them.

“School don destroy finish, government no dey do anything,” he said in Pidgin English.

The video showed a building under construction, which the man said was started by the community to complement the collapsing old building.

“Now our children no fit enter class,” he said repeatedly, throwing his hands up in frustration.

The man said the community had written to the education secretary at the local government area for assistance, but the unnamed secretary asked that the pupils be relocated to other primary schools in the area.

“How our children go take trek go the schools? Wetin Osareti Primary School, Uzalla do them?

“Are we not part of the government? Is Uzalla not part of Uhunmwonde Local Government?” he shouted.

The man accused the state government of abandoning the community and allowing the pupils to learn in an unsafe environment.

He subsequently asked the pupils to kneel down and beg the government for urgent assistance. He also joined in kneeling and appealing to the government for help.

“Governor Obaseki, abeg make you come help Uzalla Community. Come and repair Osareti Primary School, Uzalla,” they pleaded repeatedly.

Government reacts

Reacting, the Edo State Government denied abandoning the primary school. It insisted that it was committed to remodeling all primary and junior secondary schools across the state.

The Commissioner for Information in the state, Chris Nehikhare, in a statement which was forwarded to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, claimed the government has undertaken the remodelling and upgrade of over 336 primary and secondary schools in the state, built over 200 blocks and classrooms and renovated 202 others in the last 10 months.

Mr Nehikhare said several others have been penciled down for renovation and that the primary school in the viral video clip was among those already listed for renovation.

