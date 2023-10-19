A Correctional Service officer was on Wednesday night killed when gunmen attacked the Afokang Correctional facility in Calabar, Cross River State.

The spokesperson of the state Command of the Correctional Service, Affanga Etim, made the disclosure while speaking with reporters in Calabar on Thursday.

He, however, debunked claims that the attack was aimed at the Correctional facility.

He said the gunmen only opened fire on the joint security team at the facility and that there was no damage to the facility.

According to him, “When they came, they opened fire on the security team who also responded in like manner and in the process, an Assistant Superintendent of Correction was killed.

“No inmate escaped or was killed, the attackers didn’t get close to the main facility.

“As we speak, we have deployed more armed personnel to the facility and everything is under control.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that stray bullets hit a mother and her six-year-old daughter during the attack.

The victims, who were rushed to Naval Hospital in Calabar, were hit in the stomach and hand.

(NAN)

