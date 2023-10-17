A football club representing Eket Local Government Area in the ongoing Governor’s Cup competition in Akwa Ibom State has been fined N500,000 over their fans’ alleged assault on a referee.

Supporters of Eket reportedly assaulted the centre referee during a match between Eket and Ibeno Local Government Area on 15 October, according to a statement issued on Tuesday by John Etim, Secretary, Akwa Ibom State Football Normalisation Committee

The match, which was played at the Eket Stadium, was disrupted by the unruly fans.

“Your fans attacked the Centre Referee at the end of the match and assaulted him mercilessly after performing his duty, a despicable act that brought the game to disrepute,” Mr Etim said of the Eket club.

Mr Etim said the club is also to pay N500,000 to the assaulted referee who he said is still in the hospital.

He said the committee relied on a report from the match commissioner and evidence gathered during the match disruption.

“The fines are to be paid before your next game on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

“The remaining matches involving Eket and Ibeno in the preliminary round have been moved to Uyo Township Stadium with immediate effect.

“The goal scored by Ibeno has been upheld, with the final score of the match being Eket 0 vs 1 Ibeno,” the statement said.

The committee warned Eket, Ibeno, and other participating local government areas against crowd violence and assault on match officials, stressing that such actions would attract stiffer sanctions, including point-deduction and future ban from the tournament.

“All local government areas are advised to warn their supporters and fans to conduct themselves in the most appropriate manner befitting of modern football while at the stadium, especially as the preliminary round enters the final week.”

Meanwhile, the Ibeno club top the Eket Senatorial District table in the competition, with 19 points, as at Monday. The team has so far won six out of their eight matches.

Eket, with four wins out of eight matches, is fifth on the table.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

