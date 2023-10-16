The police in Akwa Ibom State, South-south Nigeria, have arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly killing his mother.

The incident happened Uruk Uso Otoro community in Abak Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom, Odiko Macdon, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, identified the suspect as Akaniyene Isaac.

He said the suspect was arrested on 11 October and that he had confessed to the crime.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and alleged that his mother failed to give him food for three days; hence, he used a machete to inflict grievous injuries on her, leading to her death,” Mr Macdon, a superintendent of police, said in the statement.

The victim has been identified as Christiana Isaac, 55.

The police did not, however, mention when the crime was committed.

“Suspect will have his day in court as soon as investigation is concluded,” the police spokesperson said.

