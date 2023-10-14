The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed the flag-off of its Bayelsa Governorship Campaign earlier scheduled for today, 14 October, in Yenagoa.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, announced this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said that a new date would be communicated to the public in due course.

An Abuja High Court recently disqualified Timipre Sylva, the APC candidate, from contesting the 11 November governorship race.

Justice Donatus Okorowo, while delivering the judgment, held that Mr Sylva had been sworn in twice and ruled Bayelsa for five years as governor.

He said that the 1999 constitution would be breached if Mr Sylva was allowed to contest again.

READ ALSO:

Justice Okorowo specifically held that Mr Sylva was not qualified to run because if he won and was sworn in, he would spend more than eight years in office as governor.

Citing Marwa Vs Nyako, the judge added that the Supreme Court had ruled that nobody could expand the Nigerian constitution or its scope.

The APC has, however, said that the former minister of state for petroleum remains its governorship candidate for the election.

“Our party and its candidate have duly instructed the legal team to appeal the decision of the Federal High Court diligently and expeditiously,” the APC spokesperson had said while reacting to the judgment.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

