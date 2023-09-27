The Godshield Kanjal Journalism Foundation, in collaboration with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Cross River State Council, has trained journalists on climate reporting in Calabar.

The one-day training, which took place on 21 September, is the first collaboration between foundation and the NUJ, became necessary because of the underreported climate issues in Cross River State and other states in South-south Nigeria, the organisers said.

The foundation’s founder, Godshield Kanjal, advised participants to “take advantage of this training plus the experience and expertise in this job to solve societal and climate issues.”

He decried the minimal rate of participation by journalists in Cross River and southern Nigeria in specialised beats, especially on climate change.

The Deputy Editor of Prime Progress newspaper, Ogar Monday, who was a resource person at the training, emphasised the need for data journalism.

“Data connects your story to the global audience and gives it a human face,” he told the participants.

Mr Monday said the deployment of data helps in showcasing facts in journalism practice.

He enjoined participants to acquaint themselves with facts backed up with data to enable them to hold solid grounds when reporting their beats.

A participant, Tina Todo of the Pillar newspaper, thanked the organisers of the training which she said had boosted her knowledge on climate reporting.

Another participant, Solomon Azu of the Guardian newspaper, said journalists in Cross River needed more of such training.

Journalists from Leadership, Blueprint, Daily Trust, Daily Post, Pillar, and Cross River Watch were among the participants.

Godshield Kanjal Journalism Foundation launched a fellowship after the training.

