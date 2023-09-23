The glorious days of Gokana Central Stadium have been eclipsed by criminals under the nose of the government.

The over a billion naira sporting facility which attracted the home based Super Eagles of Nigeria and other dignified games now suffers abandonment and other social vices.

In 2011, the Gokana Local Government Council allocated the sum of N1.2 billion for the construction of a 12 thousand-capacity stadium.

The contract was awarded to ‘D to D Nigeria Limited’, a construction company based in Benue State.

The stadium was completed and commissioned in 2013 by the then-chairman of the LGA, Ledee Demua Ledee.

The Gokana Central Stadium was the home ground of the defunct ‘Gokana United FC’ which announced many players like John Noble (goalkeeper) of Enyimba FC and Super Eagles Christian Pygbara former striker Rivers United, and home-based Super Eagles, and other players plying their trade in Europe, Asia, and America.

This stadium has hosted preparatory games of Super Eagles led by the late Stephen Keshi.

Gokana Central Stadium has different sporting facilities including a basketball court, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, and others.

After the tenure of Mr Ledee, his successors neglected the stadium for nearly seven years.

Sometime in May 2023, our U-monitor visited the facility.

The reporter noticed that the stadium was looted from the rooftop to the floors.

Doors, windows, and plumbing materials were carted away.

Tonye Omolabo, the coach of a Port Harcourt-based football club, SKE FC, said “this stadium is one of the best stadiums in the state and the economic importance of this great facility, if well fixed and managed, will be of great value and a huge source of revenue to the local government and the entire Gokana People.”

Mr. Omolabo said the facility “has a lot in it and that the youths of Gokana local government Area and Rivers State at large will be engaged meaningfully if the stadium is revived again.”

When contacted, the initiator of the project/former LGA Boss, Mr Ledee, lamented the negligence of the stadium by successive administrations and called on corporate bodies to come to the rescue of the stadium “as it stands to continually give direction to the youths of the area and beyond.”

“I am pained anytime I drive through the road where that facility is, it is so bad that the facility is left in the hands of grasses and rodents”.

He solicited the intervention of corporate organisations and well-meaning individuals to give support to the revival of the stadium.

“I am begging agencies like yours (CJID) and banks to invest in the renovation of that stadium, also, event planners can leverage on that structure too.”

The Chief Press Secretary to the current chairman of the LGA, Maxwell Dukori also reacted.

“Last year Hon. Confidence Deko ordered the clearing of the near-forest stadium and started an annual inter-secondary schools competition which has given access to the stadium but the stadium still needs more work.”

Mr. Dukori also acknowledged the importance of the stadium and stated that he used to play football and he “understands what this stadium means to us the Gokana people.”

He said: “Back when I was playing football, I know how this stadium coordinated the youths of the host community and the entire lovers of football and sports in our LGA.

“As a Press Secretary of the LGA, I am begging organisations and others to collaborate with the council authority for the revival of the stadium.”

He also commended the current LGA Chairman, Confidence Deko, for having thought of revamping the stadium in the face of scarce resources in the LGA.

“Government project are of different priority levels and this stadium renovation may not be our priority but the Council Chairman is trying his best, there is no amount kept aside for fixing this facility but it may be considered in the near future.”

Other reactions

Meanwhile, a youth from the host community Mene Daanwo, appealed that “government should come to their aid by fixing the stadium so it can benefit them and the coming generation”.

“Government should try and renovate the stadium so that our children can use it, if we are not using it again.”

Similarly, a player of SKE FC, Oyemoche Chukwu, said: “The government should please renovate the facility because other youths like us from different locations in the country can come and use the stadium for their development.”

Furthermore, an indigene of Mogho Community which is one of the host communities, Zor-Ol Godstime, also reacted.

“Actually, the stadium was constructed to foster youths and their talents in sports, but as it stands, it has not lived up to its billings.

“We are all to be blamed. The government did their part by constructing the stadium but we neglected everything instead of securing it.

“I will not exempt myself because most of these people are our relatives.

“Those residents around the abandoned stadium are not safe because the stadium is in between two communities and any crime perpetrated may cause both communities to trade blames at each other and that may trigger communal crisis.

“I’m appealing to either the state government or whoever can come to the aid of Gokana people to please reestablish that stadium to a usable standard.

“Most people who have landed properties there can develop it and this will boost our economic activities.

A respondent, Tambari Thompson, spoke on how the construction of the stadium was a welcome development to the Gokana populace.

“When the stadium was built, we welcomed and acknowledged it, but what we are seeing today is not what we expected from our people, especially the host communities Kpor and Mogho who are working dangerously to destroy the properties and infrastructures within the Council Area. The stadium is no longer the way it was. It has already been deformed as a result of criminal activities. Hoodlums has been using the place as their place of residence and the way things are going now is not the way we expected our people to act.

“If you get to the stadium right now, the place has been deroofed, not that it was done by the government but it was as a result of criminal activities.”

When asked what can be done to improve the state of the stadium, he appealed for the government’s intervention. “We need the government to intervene so that we can have the stadium back.”

The U-Monitor also spoke with some military personnel at the Gokana JTF barrack in Kpor, on their take on the state of the stadium.

They admitted how the abandoned stadium has constituted a nuisance and doubled their tasks in the area, “as reports of different (criminal) cases come to the almost all the time.”

They pleaded for anonymity, citing official reasons.

SUMMARY

Title of Facility: 12 Capacity Gokana Central Stadium.

Constructed & Commissioned: 2011/2013

Amount: N1.2 billion

Contractor: D to D Nigeria Limited.

Project Location: Kpor, Gokana Local Government Area.

State: Rivers State.

