Hours after the release of a kidnapped Catholic priest, some gunmen have abducted a cleric in Cross River State, South-south Nigeria.

The cleric, who was abducted on Friday in Calabar with his daughter, has been identified as Mike Obiora of the World Alive Church, Calabar, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

An unidentified man, said to have recently moved into his own house in Calabar, was also abducted on Friday.

The police spokesperson in Cross River, Irene Ugbo, confirmed the three abductions to NAN.

Ms Ugbo, a superintendent of police, said the cleric and his daughter as well as the third victim were abducted at Victory Street, Satellite Town in Calabar Municipality Local Government Area.

The gunmen had a getaway boat waiting for them nearby, which they reportedly used to whisk away their victims.

“We are aware of the incidents. Our men swung into action when they got the distress call. We won’t relent until the victims are rescued from their abductors,” the police spokesperson said.

Release of Catholic priest

The Catholic priest, Marcellinus Okide, kidnapped on Sunday by gunmen in Enugu State, South-east Nigeria, was set free on Thursday.

The priest was said to be on his way to the parish when he was abducted by gunmen.

It is unclear if six others kidnapped alongside the priest have been released. The police and the Catholic authorities were yet to comment on the status of the six victims.

Worrisome trend

Abduction for ransom is now one of the dominant crimes across various Nigerian cities.

Politicians, entrepreneurs, just anyone with good financial worth, including school children are easy targets.

About 24 students of the Federal University Gusau, Zamfara State, North-west Nigeria, were abducted on Friday morning by suspected terrorists who attacked three female hostels.

Meanwhile, the US government has warned its citizens against traveling to Nigeria because of the surge in kidnapping and other crimes.

“Violent crime – such as armed robbery, assault, carjacking, kidnapping, hostage taking, roadside banditry, and rape – is common throughout the country. Kidnappings for ransom occur frequently, often targeting dual national citizens who have returned to Nigeria for a visit, as well as US citizens with perceived wealth. Kidnapping gangs have also stopped victims on interstate roads”, the US government said in a travel advisory issued on 20 September.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

