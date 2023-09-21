The police in Akwa Ibom State said they have killed two suspected armed robbers and arrested another in Uyo.

The police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom, Odiko MacDon, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Uyo.

Mr MacDon, a superintendent of police, said the police responded to a distress call at about 1:50 a.m. on 19 September about a robbery incident at Udoette Street, near the University of Uyo town campus, in Uyo.

He said when the operatives from the Quick Response Unit of the police arrived at the area, the robbery suspects fired at them.

Two of the suspects were shot dead during a shootout with the operatives while one of them, identified as Godswill Isaac, was arrested, according to Mr MacDon.

READ ALSO:

He listed some of the items recovered by the police as four locally made pistols, 15 live cartridges, two expended cartridges, a big iron cutter, two machetes, and a dagger.

Other items were, two plasma televisions, a woofer MP3, HP computer laptop, 10 android phones, five smaller phones, N15,700 cash and eight dollars.

Mr MacDon said most of the robbery victims had visited the police station for identification and collection of their recovered belongings.

The police spokesperson said operatives of the anti-kidnapping squad in the state had arrested two wanted notorious armed robbers – Gospel Effiong, otherwise known as Python, and Solomon Okon, otherwise known as Eblem – in the state.

The suspects, during interrogation, confessed to be members of a robbery gang responsible for robbing commuters in tricycles and mini buses in Uyo and environs, he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

