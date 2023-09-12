Ekiye Akposeye, convener of the PDP Alliance for Democracy, has decried the lack of classrooms at Ogobiri community in Sagbama, Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Mr Akposeye expressed his concerns on the development in a statement on Tuesday in Yenagoa

The PDP chieftain said that the development had compelled some schools to resort to the use of market squares as their classrooms.

“It is quite worrying that in 2023 students would have to attend classes in a market square at Ogobiri community.

“Even beyond politics this is bad. As a PDP supporter this is not good for the optics.

“Sagbama has been, for years, one of the strong bases of our party. The news of the unfortunate happenings at Ogobiri is not a good show of our party’s value system,” he said.

Mr Akposeye said he learnt the governor had been briefed about the consequences of such development to his second term campaign bid and that he had asked the commissioner for education in the state to visit the area.

He said that the governor was aware that children were being taught in the market square at Ogobiri as there were no classrooms.

According to him, the governor has directed the commissioner for education to visit Ogobiri for fact-finding on Tuesday.

He called on the governor to expedite action on the issue and ensure that the community has well-furnished classrooms for the students.

“The approach is simple and classical: build classroom blocks at Ogobiri and take our children off the streets and markets,” he said.

An official of Bayelsa State Ministry of Education confirmed that the Commissioner of Education, Gentle Emelah, was scheduled to visit the market square being used as a school in Sagbama.

(NAN)

