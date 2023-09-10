The Rivers State Government has placed a N100 million bounty on the suspected killer of a divisional police officer (DPO) in the state.

The slain officer, Bako Angbashim, who headed the Ahoada Division of the Nigeria Police, Rivers State, was ambushed and beheaded by some gunmen on Friday while he was returning from an operation alongside some police operatives.

The late DPO was a superintendent of police.

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, who announced the bounty on Saturday in a post on X (formerly Twitter) named a suspect in the killing of the DPO.

“Credible intelligence from the security agencies traced the entire incident to one Gift David Okpara Okpolowu (a.k.a. 2-Baba) and his criminal gang, who have established camps in the locality and are responsible for the resurgence of violent crimes, including kidnapping and terrorism in Ahoada East Local Government Area of the State.

“As a responsible government, we cannot fold our arms and allow criminals and crimes to rear their ugly heads and thrive in any part of our State,” Mr Fubara said.

“First, the prime suspects, Mr Gift David Okpara Okpolowu (a.k.a. 2-Baba) and all members of his criminal gang are hereby declared wanted.

“Secondly, a bounty of one hundred million (N100,000,000.00) naira is hereby placed on his head for anyone who gives useful information that would lead to his arrest and prosecution.”

Governor Fubara announced the indefinite suspension of a traditional ruler in the area, Eze Igbu Akoh II, whom he accused of “ceding control of his territory to the notorious David Gift and his gang to freely operate and carry out their criminal activities.”

He assured residents of the state of their safety and security and said the government would hunt down the suspects and bring them to justice.

“On behalf of the government and people of Rivers State, I hereby extend my profound condolences to the family of SP Bako, especially the wife and children and the State’s Police Command for this irreparable loss.

“SP Bako was a fine, brave and dutiful police officer, who gave up his life to keep us safe and secure. He died in active service to his nation and we remember him for his extraordinary bravery and sacrifice.

“The Government of Rivers State will not allow his family to suffer the pains of his sudden and irreplaceable loss alone as we pray for the peaceful repose of his soul,” the governor said.

The officer’s killing was condemned by Kayode Egbetokun, the acting inspector general of police, who has ordered an investigation.

