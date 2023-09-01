The Akwa Ibom State Government has approved N2 billion in financial support for government workers and pensioners to cushion the effects of the economic hardship caused by the federal government’s removal of fuel subsidy.

The approval was given at the state’s Executive Council meeting, chaired by Governor Umo Eno, on Thursday, in Uyo, according to a statement from the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ini Ememobong.

The financial support is to last for three months.

Prices of goods and services have continued to climb up in Nigeria and many families have been thrown into poverty and severe hardship since President Bola Tinubu announced the government withdrawal of the subsidy in May.

The Nigerian government released billions of naira to the state governments to enable the states to provide some help to the poor and the vulnerable.

The Akwa Ibom State Government said it received N2 billion and 7,200 bags of rice from the federal government.

“A total of 100,000 bags of rice will be distributed statewide. Forty bags per village to the 2,272 gazetted villages and other strategic groups,” Mr Ememobong said.

READ ALSO:

Apart from the proposed financial support to workers and pensioners, the Akwa Ibom government said it had already paid N2 billion as a gratuity to both state and local government retirees.

The government, in addition, said, “Fridays will become a ticket-free day for transport operators and traders in markets in all the local government areas up till December, 2023.”

It also approved the payment of N10,000 bursary to undergraduate students of Akwa Ibom origin in all public tertiary institutions in Nigeria as well as the distribution of free exercise books to primary and secondary schools in the state.

“Discussions on transportation means like CNG buses and electric taxis are ongoing, to ensure an effective, efficient and sustainable rollout,” the commissioner said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

