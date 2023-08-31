Bayelsa Coordinator of Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Council, Alagoa Morris, has said that he would support the incumbent Governor Duoye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and not the Labour Party (LP) candidate in the Bayelsa governorship election.
The election is on 11 November.
Mr Morris, an environmental rights activist, made the announcement on Thursday in Yenagoa.
He said Governor Diri had done “so many good things” and deserved re-election.
“I decided to support the incumbent governor because he is the best among the major contenders,” he said.
Continuing, Mr Morris said, “I was not a member of the Labour Party before they appointed me the state coordinator, and that job had been completed since, so life goes on.
“I was with Governor Douye Diri yesterday, and looking at the candidates that are available, I believe he is the one that we need to support.
“This is because when anybody comes in now, what they will tell us is that they meet an empty treasury.
“Therefore, this one that is already working with development partners and other stakeholders should be allowed to continue.
“Diri has done a lot of things that are not in the public domain. I think he is trying, so we have to support him to continue,” he said.
The LP candidate in the state is Udengs Eradiri, an engineer.
