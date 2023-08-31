The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Thursday ordered the Delta State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Asaba to re-hear Labour Party’s governorship candidate Ken Pela‘s petition seeking to overturn Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s election.

The appellate court faulted the tribunal for dismissing Mr Pela’s petition due to non-filing of pre-hearing notice within seven days from the date of lodging the petition.

In a ruling on Thursday, a three-member panel of the Court of Appeal ordered the tribunal to retry the suit on its merit.

The three-member panel of the tribunal headed by C.H Ahuchaogu, had, in July, held that “the petition was incompetent” and constituted “a flagrant violation of…Electoral Act 2022.”

The tribunal explained that the dismissal was because Mr Pela abandoned his petition.

Dissatisfied with the decision, Mr Pela approached the Court of Appeal, urging it to compel the tribunal to hear his suit on its merit.

Mr Oborevwori won the March governorship election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor scored 360,234 votes to beat his closest challenger, Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressives Party (APC), who scored 240,229.

Mr Pela came third with 48,027 votes, but he urged the court to nullify Mr Oborevwori’s victory on account of non-qualification and violation of the Electoral Act during the election conducted by Nigeria’s electoral commission, INEC.

Following INEC’s declaration of Mr Oborevwori as the winner of the election, Mr Pela filed the suit to overturn the governor’s victory.

In the petition, Mr Pela listed INEC as the first respondent, while Mr Oborevwori and his Deputy, Monday Onyeme, were the second and third respondents, respectively.

The PDP was joined in the petition as the fourth respondent.

With the statutory 180 days duration of the suit to lapse fast approaching, Mr Pela lamented that the judicial system “frustrates” justice dispensation.

