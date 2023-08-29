The police in Delta State have recovered assorted weapons from suspected criminals terrorising Warri and environs.

Bright Edafe, the police spokesperson in the state, disclosed this on Monday in Warri.

Mr Edafe, a deputy superintendent of police, said the police have launched a manhunt for the fleeing suspects.

He said that the weapons were recovered on Wednesday by the surveillance team of Ekpan Police Division following “credible intelligence”.

Mr Edafe added that the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Aliyu Shaba, led the surveillance team in the operation to the hoodlums’ hideout at Aladja Grammar School in Udu Local Government Area of the state.

“Based on credible intelligence gathered over the activities of some criminals operating within Warri, Udu, Koko and environs, CSP Shaba led the surveillance team and trailed the hoodlums to their hideout located at Aladja Grammar School in Udu Local Government.

“However, upon sighting the police, the hoodlums took to their heels. A search was conducted immediately around the uncompleted building and a bag was found,” he said.

Mr Edafe said the items recovered from the bag included one AK-47 rifle, and one magazine loaded with seven rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, one English pump action gun with three live cartridges and two cut-to-size double barrel guns.

(NAN)

