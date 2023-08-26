A group, the Niger Delta Indigenous Movement for Radical Change, has asked President Bola Tinubu to renew the pipelines surveillance contract of a former militant leader in the region, Government Ekpemupolo.

Background

The Nigerian government under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari had, in August 2022, awarded a pipeline surveillance contract reportedly worth N48 billion per year (N4 billion per month) to Mr Ekpemupolo, who is popularly known as Tompolo, to check massive oil theft in the region.

However, some groups, mainly from the Niger Delta region, recently called on Mr Tinubu not to renew the contract to the former militant leader.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, earlier on Saturday, also criticised the federal government for awarding the pipeline surveillance contract to “one man”

Mr Fubara spoke when a federal government delegation on the security of oil and gas assets visited him at the Government House Port Harcourt.

The delegation was led by the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

“Security of pipeline should not be given to one man or one person. How can someone from Kalabari be controlling the pipeline in Ogoni?” Mr Fubara said, without mentioning names.

“There is no way it will work. We must look at all the key people in the various communities,” the governor added.

‘Enemies of our country’

But in a statement jointly signed by its President, Nelly Emma, Secretary, John Sailor and spokesperson, Stanley Mukoro, the Niger Delta Indigenous Movement for Radical Change asked Mr Tinubu to ignore the calls to ditch Mr Ekpemupolo.

The group claimed that those behind the calls were unhappy because Tompolo has stopped them from engaging in crude oil theft in the region, stressing that the former militant leader has helped Nigeria greatly in securing its pipelines.

“We want to commend President Tinubu for the good things he is doing for the nation, but we want to appeal to him not to listen to mischief makers and enemies of our country who are waging unnecessary war against a patriotic Nigerian, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo who has been able to put those stealing our oil under check,” the group said.

“These mischief makers and enemies of the nation have done everything possible to ensure that the pipeline Surveillance contract to Tompolo is never renewed.

“We want to let the President and the whole world to know that Tompolo means well for our nation and those kicking against the renewal of his pipeline surveillance contract are out to frustrate the efforts of a selfless man who is opposed to the selfish interests of a few as against the general interests of the nation and the people,” they stated.

The group argued that, because of Mr Tompolo’s surveillance, oil production has gone up, resulting in increased revenue for the federal government.

“Let it be known, Mr President, that some of these agitators and faceless stakeholders are being sponsored by the oil bunkerers and hiding under the cover of the APC.

“Our president should not give these so-called agitators and their co-traveIlers that room to do whatever they want to do because they and their sponsors do not mean well for the nation,” they appealed.

The group urged Mr Tinubu to encourage the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and the National Security Adviser, Mr Ribadu, to reveal the names of those behind oil bunkering in the Niger Delta region.

READ ALSO: Senate endorses N48 billion pipeline surveillance contract to Tompolo

They said they expect Mr Ribadu to support the NNPCL in fighting corruption in the oil sector given that he “did well” during his time as chairperson of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

“Some of these agitators being sponsored by those stealing our crude oil are working directly with the NNPCL to guide our pipelines and we are using this medium to call on NNPCL that these agitators being used by oil bunkerers and have been paid heavily by their sponsors should be shown the way out because they and their sponsors are saboteurs who are doing everything possible to frustrate the process already put in place by Government Ekpemupolo,” they added.

They claimed, without providing proof, that Tompolo’s pipeline surveillance helped to increase the nation’s oil production from 700 barrels per day to over 1.6 million barrels per day.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

