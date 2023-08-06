The police in Delta State, south-south Nigeria, said they have arrested two suspected child traffickers in the state.

The police spokesperson, Bright Edafe, in a statement on Saturday, said the police also rescued a two-year-old male child whom the suspects hid apparently with the intent to traffic him.

Mr Edafe, a deputy superintendent of police, gave the names of the suspects as Ahmed Baba, a 57-year-old man and Halima Abubakar, a 25-year-old woman.

How it happened

Mr Edafe said the police in the state received information, on Thursday, from a resident of Jaret in Asaba, that her two-year-old male child, Ridwan Ibrahim, went missing on Wednesday while playing with other children in the compound of her sister whom she visited.

“Based on this information, the Commissioner of Police Delta State, Wale Abass, detailed operatives of the State Intelligence Bureau to embark on an intelligence-led investigation. The team swung into action, analysing the phone conversations of some suspected persons,” he said.

The police spokesperson said the suspects were, consequently, arrested while the child was rescued from where they hid him at Issele-Asagba, a community in Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state.

“Investigation is ongoing,” Mr Edafe said.

Arrest of suspected cultist

Mr Edafe said, in a separate incident, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Orerokpe Police Headquarters, received information on Thursday about a suspected notorious cultist, Ifeoma Sunday.

The suspect, Mr Sunday, otherwise known as Coco, was reported to be terrorising Aghalokpe, a community in Okpe Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson said the suspect, who had been on the police wanted list for his involvement in an earlier reported case of attempted murder, arson, and armed robbery, was also sighted in the community with a gun.

READ ALSO:

“The DPO (of) Orerokpe mobilised and led patrol teams to the community where the suspect was arrested (while) a locally made cut-to-size single-barrel gun, and one expended cartridge were recovered from him,” he said.

“The suspect and exhibits are in custody while investigation is ongoing.”

The Commissioner of Police in Delta State, Wale Abass, has urged parents and guardians to be cautious and pay close attention to their children so that they would not fall victim to criminals, Mr Edafe said.

Mr Abass assured residents of Delta State that the police will not allow criminality to thrive in the state.

The police commissioner asked the residents to support the police in the state by providing “credible, timely, and useful information” that will aid in crime fighting.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

