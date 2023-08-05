A notorious cult leader in Rivers State, South-south Nigeria, on Friday, surrendered some rifles and ammunition to the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force.

The suspect, identified simply as ‘General ‘2man’, is the leader of the Green Landers, a cult group in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Emeka Nwonyi, disclosed this during a press conference on Friday in Port Harcourt.

A text of the conference was posted on the police Twitter handle by the police spokesperson in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, a superintendent of police.

Mr Nwonyi said the cult leader, who hails from Ogbologbolo Community in Ahoada West Local Government Area of the state, surrendered one AK-47 and two SMG rifles alongside six live rounds of 7.62 x 39 mm ammunition.

The police commissioner explained that the suspected cult leader surrendered the rifles and ammunition when some police operatives raided a criminal hideout of his cult group.

“Effort has been emplaced to launch more raids on the hoodlums for the possible recovery of more arms and ammunition,” he said.

Foiled kidnap attack

Mr Nwonyi said police operatives from Hunter Strike Unit, on Thursday, foiled an attack by three suspected kidnappers at about 11:00 p.m. in Port Harcourt.

The police commissioner said the operatives engaged the suspected kidnappers in a shootout when they attempted to kidnap Samuel Okonkwo, a bolt driver and Arinze Okorie, a passenger, while they were travelling in a Toyota Corolla car.

“As an exchange of gunfire ensued, the hoodlums fled and abandoned the vehicle and victims. Investigation is ongoing to arrest the other members of their gang,” he stated.

Arrest of murder suspect

The Rivers State police chief said police operatives, on Wednesday, arrested a suspect involved in the murder of a female resident, Josephine Ibiju, who resided at Baptist Waterfront in Port Harcourt.

The commissioner said the suspect, Isaac Okoma, 39, hails from Alebiri Town in Ekeremo Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. But was arrested in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where he resides.

He said the murder case was reported to the police on 10 June.

“A preliminary investigation has commenced, and the case will soon be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Port Harcourt,” he said.

Arrest of suspected serial fraudster

Mr Nwonyi said police operatives also arrested a suspected serial fraudster in a separate operation on Tuesday.

He said the suspect, Precious Frank, specialises in generating fake credit alerts from a fake bank app and had been using the same method to defraud innocent POS operators and shop owners.

The police commissioner said the suspect’s arrest followed a complaint from Wale Alabi, one of the victims.

The suspect hails from Bakana Community in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State, the police said.

Mr Nwonyi said the suspect was arrested after he went to the complainant’s shop again, carried out a transaction of N100,000 and allegedly generated a fake credit alert, before fleeing from the area.

“On receiving the complaint, a thorough and diligent investigation was carried out, which led to the arrest of the suspect and the unravelling of the techniques adopted by the fraudsters to defraud the unsuspecting victims,” the police commissioner said.

“The suspect has equally given detailed information that will surely lead to the arrest of other members of the gang, who also go about defrauding unsuspecting victims using the same method in the Port Harcourt metropolis,” he added.

The police said the fake bank app used by the suspect would always display “successful transactions to confuse their victims” without remitting the money to victims’ accounts.

“Pragmatic efforts are put into ensuring that other culprits are also arrested.”

Mr Nwonyi said police operatives also recovered several arms and ammunition during separate raids of various criminal hideouts across the state.

The police commissioner appealed to residents of the state to support the police in their effort to rid the state of criminals.

