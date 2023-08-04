Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State, has suspended the payment of July salaries to some of its principal officers whom it accused of negligence.

The university stated on Friday in Benin that the decision was informed by “the non-compliance of some Deans of Faculty and Heads of Departments to submit result files of the 2020/2021 sessional examination results.

“It is also informed by the slow pace of other affected officers to upload the 2020/2021 examination results to the university’s portal.

“The implication of this failure or slow pace, as it were, is that the current 2022/2023 academic session cannot be activated on the portal.”

The university management has also suspended all financial requests from Deans of Faculties and Heads of Departments with immediate effect, according to a statement from its Acting Registrar, Ambrose Odiase.

The Head, Corporate Communication and Protocol of Ambrose Alli University, Mike Aladenika, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the decision was to allow for student advancements.

He said management was disturbed by the backlog of results yet to be uploaded to the varsity’s portal since the action was affecting the progress of students.

“It is no longer acceptable, hence the need to be firm to get things done positively the way they should be done,” he said.

On the issue of processing transcripts in the university, Mr Aladenika said: “Management is aware of the “scandalous” delay in the processing of transcript applications in the institution.

“As such, it has directed that the Information Communication Technology Directorate should digitise all students’ academic records that are not uploaded on the portal.

“A cartel of transcript racketeering has been smashed in the university with suspects currently before a disciplinary committee with a view to determining the level and depth of their operations within the institution.

“I can confidently tell you that it is no longer business as usual for recalcitrant elements in and outside the system.

“We are more determined than before to wipe them out and return the university to the path of glory,” he told NAN.

(NAN)

