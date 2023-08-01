The Speaker, Akwa Ibom House of Assembly, Udeme Otong, has resolved the dispute with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Akwa Ibom State Council, over the speaker’s appointment of his chief press secretary.

The NUJ, led by Amos Etuk, had directed journalists in Akwa Ibom to boycott the activities of the Assembly to protest against Mr Otong’s appointment of a non-journalist, Nkereuwem Udom as his spokesperson.

Mr Udom is a politician and former local lawmaker at the Ibesikpo-Asutan Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, where he was the leader of the house.

He had claimed the position of the speaker’s spokesperson in his Facebook profile and was issuing public statements on behalf of the speaker, even when he was yet to get a formal appointment.

The press secretary to the speaker is the head of the Assembly’s press corps, which consists of reporters from various media houses in the state.

The position is traditionally reserved for a practicing journalist.

“I am conversant with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and other laws, I have not seen, I have not read where the speaker should seek approval of anybody before appointing personal aides,” Mr Udom told PREMIUM TIMES in June, at the beginning of the dispute.

“The appointment of personal aides is at the discretion of the holder of the office, except and otherwise stated by the Constitution of Nigeria,” he added.

The speaker, Mr Otong, on Tuesday, issued a statement where he announced Mr Udom as his personal secretary.

He also announced Emmanuel Ebong, a former editor of The Pioneer newspaper’s agriculture desk, as his spokesperson, thereby bringing to an end the dispute between him and journalists in Akwa Ibom.

Other appointments made by the speaker include Emmanuel Idio, chief of staff; Nnamso Inyang, special assistant, General Duties; Umo Robinson, special assistant, Public Affairs; Samuel Edet, director of protocol; and Monday Isaac, personal assistant.

‘Strengthened lines’

The NUJ, on 19 July, before the speaker constituted his team of personal aides, had directed journalists to resume their coverage of the Assembly’s activities, after a meeting between the leadership of the union and the speaker and other principal members of the Assembly.

“The lines were strengthened to the satisfaction of both institutions,” the NUJ said of their meeting with the Assembly leadership, in a 19 July statement signed by the NUJ chairperson, Amos Etuk, and the secretary, Dominic Akpan.

