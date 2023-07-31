The Uyo Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), on Friday, elected Augustine Udoh as its new chairperson.

He succeeds the outgone chairperson of the association, Ememobong Nicholas.

Mr Udoh defeated his rival, Emmanuel Archibong to emerge as the winner of the election which has been adjudged to be peaceful, free and fair.

The NBA 1st National Vice President, Linda Bala, who represented the President of the NBA, Yakubu Maikyau, witnessed the election.

Others who witnessed it included Uwemedimo Nwoko, a senior advocate of Nigeria and former attorney general of Akwa Ibom State; Ekpenyong Ntekim, a former attorney general of Akwa Ibom State and the chairperson of the Elders Forum; and former chairpersons of the Uyo NBA, A.A. Asuquo, Godwill Umoh, Nse Ekanem, Francis Ekanem, Anselem Eyo, Essien Essien, Eno-Obong Akpan, Aniema Etuk and Ansalem Eyo.

Mr Udoh, in his inaugural speech, said he is committed to accountability and transparency in the running of the association. He promised to promote human rights advocacy and public interest litigation, and the training of lawyers in the branch.

He also promised to complete the branch secretariat building and equip it with modern facilities, as well as establish a library and research centre for lawyers.

The new chairperson appealed for support from members, while urging the branch to remain united.

“I envision a flourishing Uyo Bar made possible by our unity of purpose and gentlemanly expression and accommodation of differences.

“I envision Uyo Bar where we come together as brothers and sisters united by our common membership of a great and noble profession to move Uyo bar forward and manifest our greatness in the larger families of the Bar,” Mr Udoh said.

Other elected members of the branch executive committee are Angela Mic-Akpabio, vice chairperson; Utomobong Inyang, secretary; Mmeyene Ekanem, assistant secretary; Nsikak Ikemeke, treasurer; Arit Udokang, financial secretary; Ndifreke Aquaisua, publicity secretary; Inemesit Okure, welfare secretary; Treasure Okey, social secretary; and Ekemini Ikpe as provost.

In his remarks, Mr Ntekim described the result of the elections as the wish of the members. He prayed for the success of the new executive committee.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

