Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, on Saturday, visited the scene of a flooded road in Uyo.

The road, Atiku Abubakar Avenue, which is in the heart of Uyo city, is one of the areas that are worst affected by flood in the state capital.

Whenever it rains, the flooded road becomes impassable to motorists and other road users. The floods usually get into people’s homes and shops, where properties are destroyed and businesses ruined.

Mr Eno, who published on his Twitter page photos of his visit to the flooded road, said he wanted to have a firsthand assessment of the situation.

He was accompanied by the Chairperson of Uyo Local Government Council, Uwemedimo Udo.

“The waterlogged area requires immediate intervention,” Mr Eno said on the microblogging platform.

“I have instructed the Chairman of the Akwa Ibom State Environmental Protection and Waste Management Agency, Prince Akpan Ikim, to start the de-silting of drainages on the Avenue and adjacent streets to ensure a smoother flow of rainwater.

“We are dedicated to promptly resolving this issue, as it directly impacts the well-being of our citizens,” the governor added.

Punch newspaper reported how the residents in Atiku Abubakar affected by this year’s floods recently appealed for intervention from Governor Eno.

The newspaper quoted an automobile technician who lamented that his workshop had been submerged.

“I am one of the victims of the flood; it affected me very seriously. Because of the relationship we have with the authorities of the Beulah Nursery/Primary School, we were able to relocate customers’ cars and park them at the front of the school. The flood has posed a lot of challenges, when it rains, it affects us financially,” the technician, Ndianabasi Isong, said.

“We are managing to survive because we have sincere customers that look for us wherever we are despite the flood. As you can see in my shop, the rain has destroyed everything including our tools. One of my boys fell into the flood and sustained injuries, he has been in the hospital,” he said, while blaming the situation on the dumping of waste in the drainages.

