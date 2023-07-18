A Federal High Court in Benin City, on Wednesday, sentenced a 24-year-old internet fraudster to five years in prison for impersonating a Brazilian woman.

The convict, Louis Osadolor, was prosecuted by the Benin zonal command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Mr Osadolor impersonated the identity of Jucastrotrradefit, a Brazilian woman and Bitcoin trader, with intent to defraud unsuspecting victims, the anti-graft agency said in a statement posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

The commission said the convict, in April, disguised as Jucastrotrradefit and sent documents via the Internet to Eliane Cruz, claiming it emanated from the Brazilian woman in order to obtain money from the victim.

The anti-graft agency said the offence is contrary to Section 22(2) (b) (ii) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition Prevention) Act 2015 and punishable under Section 22(2) (b) (IV) of the same Act.

Similarly, a State High Court in Edo State, on Friday, sentenced two internet fraudsters to three years in prison.

The convicts, Wisdom Osazuwa 18, and Oyegun Godwin, a student, were prosecuted by the Benin zonal command of the EFCC for possession of fraudulent documents.

Their arrest followed an investigation over their involvement in internet fraud.

According to the commission, Mr Godwin confessed to having started cryptocurrency fraud in 2022 and that he has impersonated several persons online.

“Upon arraignment the duo pleaded guilty to their respective charges, prompting the prosecution counsel, Salihu Ahmed to pray the court to convict and sentence them accordingly.”

Justice M. Itsueli convicted and sentenced Messrs Osazuwa and Oyegun to three years imprisonment with a fine of N200,000 each.

